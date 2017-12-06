Barbie ganha “namorada”

A Mattel, empresa que produz a boneca Barbie, entendeu a importância de representar diferentes tipos de público e, desta vez, pode ter aberto as portas à diversidade.

A novidade agora é que a boneca mais famosa do mundo parece ter engatado um relacionamento com Aimee. A primeira foto das duas foi publicada no perfil da Barbie Style, no Instagram.

As duas foram clicadas juntas em diversas ocasiões e, algumas fotos, elas aparecem usando uma camiseta estampada com a frase LOVE WINS (“O Amor Venceu”, em tradução literal).

Confira as fotos das bonecas:

