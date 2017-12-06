Barbie ganha “namorada”

A Mattel, empresa que produz a boneca Barbie, entendeu a importância de representar diferentes tipos de público e, desta vez, pode ter aberto as portas à diversidade.
A novidade agora é que a boneca mais famosa do mundo parece ter engatado um relacionamento com Aimee. A primeira foto das duas foi publicada no perfil da Barbie Style, no Instagram.
As duas foram clicadas juntas em diversas ocasiões e, algumas fotos, elas aparecem usando uma camiseta estampada com a frase LOVE WINS (“O Amor Venceu”, em tradução literal).
Confira as fotos das bonecas:
The recipe for a picture perfect LA day! Avocado toast by @eatbychloe + a famous "flat lay" by @songofstyle = classic "curated" content! 🥑 #barbie #barbiestyle
Proud to wear this “Love Wins” shirt with @songofstyle! Did you know that her exclusive t-shirts benefit different causes and non-profits? Such an inspiring initiative and fabulous few days I have spent with Aimee, she’s a doll! 💖 #barbie #barbiestyle
Taking a scroll down memory lane with @songofstyle! Fun to revisit her jet-setting lifestyle, amazing interiors and fabulous fashions like these @mrselfportrait looks! 💯 #barbie #barbiestyle
My LA friend and one of my main Insta-inspirations is Aimee Song of @songofstyle! It’s easy to sing her praises with all that she has accomplished! A @NYTimes Best-Selling author, @Forbes 30 Under 30, and of course, one of the original and most fashionable, followed social superstars! She’s truly one-of-a-kind! ⭐️ #barbie #barbiestyle
