Mulher de John Travolta, Kelly Preston morre aos 57 anos

Mulher do popular astro John Travolta, a atriz Kelly Preston morreu neste domingo (12), aos 57 anos, em decorrência de complicações de um câncer de mama contra o qual ela lutava há cerca de dois anos.
Em sua carreira no cinema, Kelly Preston participou de filmes como “Irmãos Gêmeos” e “Jerry Maguire: A Grande Virada”.
Ela e John Travolta eram casados desde 1991. Eles tiveram três filhos: Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, e Jett, que morreu em 2009, aos 16 anos.
Em mensagem nas redes sociais (veja abaixo), o ator confirmou a morte da esposa: “Lamento muito informar que minha linda esposa Kelly perdeu sua luta de dois anos contra o câncer de mama. Ele lutou com coragem e o amor e apoio de muitos (…) o amor de Kelly e sua vida sempre serão lembrados”, escreveu.
Ver essa foto no Instagram
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT
Uma publicação compartilhada por John Travolta (@johntravolta) em