Sol e calor predominam na quarta-feira (24) na região

publicidade
publicidade
publicidade
*Com informações do Climatempo.
A quarta-feira (24) será de sol com aumento de nuvens à tarde e muitas nuvens à noite, porém sem chuva, na região. As temperaturas devem oscilar entre mínimas agradáveis e máximas elevadas.
Apesar do calor durante o período da tarde, não há previsão de chuvas significativas nas cidades da região. O céu deve permanecer parcialmente nublado à noite.
Acompanhe as temperaturas
Osasco
Mínima: 20°C
Máxima: 32°C
Barueri
Mínima: 18°C
Máxima: 32°C
Carapicuíba
Mínima: 19°C
Máxima: 31°C
*Com informações do Climatempo.
