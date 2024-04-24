Início Cidades Sol e calor predominam na quarta-feira (24) na região

Sol e calor predominam na quarta-feira (24) na região

Soraia Sene
Confira a previsão do tempo para hoje

A quarta-feira (24) será de sol com aumento de nuvens à tarde e muitas nuvens à noite, porém sem chuva, na região. As temperaturas devem oscilar entre mínimas agradáveis e máximas elevadas.

Apesar do calor durante o período da tarde, não há previsão de chuvas significativas nas cidades da região. O céu deve permanecer parcialmente nublado à noite.

Acompanhe as temperaturas

Osasco

Mínima: 20°C

Máxima: 32°C

Barueri

Mínima: 18°C

Máxima: 32°C

 

Carapicuíba

Mínima: 19°C

Máxima: 31°C

 

*Com informações do Climatempo.

